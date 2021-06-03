Processing too slow for J-1 visas

Dear Editor,

I am concerned that the US Embassy is not placing any emphasis on the J-1 (Student) Work and Travel Visa, as the processing times are long.

The programme permits full-time university students to accept summer employment in the US and participate in cultural exchange.

I do not think it is fair that we, as students, are being shut out despite paying our programme and visa application fees. Students are unable to sleep at night as they strive to secure dates for the programme.

The information for the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) H2B (adult) visa remains the same; they don't need to go to the embassy annually. Why can't they allow our SEVIS information to remain the same so that the process can flow freely? The Jamaican Government should press the US embassy on our behalf so that we can look forward to the programme every year, because it generates a lot of revenue for the country by covering our tuition and other expenditures.

The J-1 programme lasts three to four months, and it is highly anticipated by students during the summer, whilst other applications are accepted throughout the year.

The J-1 visas are classified as tier four, which includes all other immigrant visas, including employment preference and diversity visas, according to the US visa prioritisation. Isn't it obvious enough that we are not important?

Because of the length of the stay, can we have some urgency and consideration, please?

S C

Participant

J-1 program