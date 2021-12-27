Protect the vulnerable through the regulation of churches

Dear Editor,

Now that we've had our Christmas cheer and 10 mouthfuls of four or five different types of meat, it's time to have some real conversation about the state of churches in this country.

This being the week before the new year, puts us in the perfect position to reflect on the year that 2021 has been and ask ourselves what key changes need to be implemented in 2022.

Near the top of this list should be a sober conversation about the need to regulate churches. The holiday cheer should not make us forget the horror that was the Kevin Smith saga. It is clear that calling himself a “man of God” gave Kevin Smith carte blanche to manipulate and abuse vulnerable Jamaicans, according to his own whims and fancies.

What's even scarier about this entire debacle is how so many of us have failed to recognise how essential the deference and guarantee of trust given to church and other faith leaders created the context for him to so operate.

But lest we get stuck on Kevin, we must remind ourselves that he's not the only biblically inspired person to abuse vulnerable Jamaicans, including our children. Stories of pastors, deacons and other men of the cloth sexually abusing girls and boys have troubled this nation for years and we have never stopped to ask: Who decided that they were fit to lead and influence people and be around children?

To add another layer of complexity, let's look closely at the novel coronavirus pandemic. The church has been allowed different gathering limits than that of ordinary Jamaicans, but which legislature, policymaker, or even church leader has stopped to question what truly constitutes a church?

Put differently, if I decided to start a new denomination tomorrow, what's to stop me from crowding 50 to 100 people in my home, spreading whichever version of the gospel I deign. This legal loophole has implications beyond COVID-19 as this allows nefarious people like Smith to use the coverture of the Church to carry out their nefarious appalling acts. The rule of law demands clarity and as such, from a governance perspective, there needs to be a clear understanding of what is a church.

And, before my calls for regulation are seen as an attack on the Church, let me hasten to add that I recognise clearly the heavy hand that the Church has in providing social services to members of the general public, including and particularly for the most needy. In many ways, the Church has stepped in where the Government has failed. However, it is exactly this direct line to the vulnerable that worries me. It's the unfettered access that the Church has that makes me think that those who provide these critical services thereby building relationships of trust and confidence with people should at least be vetted and given a licence to operate which can be revoked should there be a breach.

My concerns are not the fanciful thoughts of someone who has an agenda to serve, as I may very well be charged, but that of one whose opinion has been informed by articles such as that of Glenn Tucker published in the Jamaica Observer on December 16 about a commune hidden in the hills of St Mary possibly being the next cult on the horizon.

Are we to wait for another chilling episode of blood sacrifices and economic manipulation before we call all stakeholders together to discuss a way forward that respects the freedom of religion, but also keeps Jamaicans safe from those that would do them harm?

Glenroy Murray

glenroy.am.murray@gmail.com