Public hospitals still dropping the ball?

Dear Editor,

I am asking you to share what happened to my grandmother, Icylin Williams, 82, who was not COVID-19 positive or had any underlying conditions.

My grandmother had begun complaining about a belly pain on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, which continued until the following day.

I decided to take her to a private doctor on Thursday evening because she still continued to complain about the pain in her belly.

The pain persisted even after she visited the doctor, so on Friday at 5:00 pm I decided to take her to the public hospital to see if they could help — but I didn't know it was the last place I should have taken her.

The first thing a nurse did at Savannah-la-Mar Public General Hospital was to inject her with Voltaren mixed with something else to ease the pain in her belly. At that point my grandmother wanted to vomit and began falling to the ground. I had to hold her until she regained strength.

After that experience, I stayed up the entire night on a chair waiting for a doctor to see her — no one came to her assistance up to Saturday morning at 10:00 am.

At this point, I decided to take action as my grandmother couldn't bear the pain any longer.

I saw a nurse who came in on the morning shift and I begged her to assist my grandma because she's 'dying' from the pain.

The nurse agreed to assist my grandmother and took three samples of blood from her, put her in a wheelchair, because she couldn't stand up afterwards, and asked me to take her to the accident and emergency area, where she put her on a drip.

The nurse then told me that she was going to do an X-ray on my grandmother's stomach.

While waiting for her to do the X-ray, another lady came in and ordered all relatives to leave because the area was a “COVID area”. At that point I had to leave my grandmother, who couldn't take herself to the bathroom or keep herself sanitised and protected.

I went home to get a bath and decided that I would go back to see if she's doing any better.

She told me that they did the X-ray and gave her another injection, which was an antibiotic injection in her leg. I asked her how she was feeling now and she said she was feeling a little bit better. I then gave her some fruit juice and water.

However, when I looked at the drip she was on I noticed that it had finished. So I told the nurse it needed to be changed. The nurse looked at me and said, “Okay.” The same lady, from earlier in the day, came back and ordered me to leave. Again, I had to leave her without anyone there to assist my grandmother.

I went back there in the evening with food and drink, but they didn't allow me in. I had to ask someone else to take the drink to her; I couldn't send the food.

From there it seemed she received no attention and no one changed her or gave her a bed. She died in the night, I believe.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is this how you and your management team put uncaring people to work in public hospitals?

Jessan Paris

jessanparislane12@gmail.com