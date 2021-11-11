Put top university researchers to analyse education fallout from pandemic

The collective sigh of relief that has greeted the partial return of face-to-face classes in some schools must not, by any means, be taken to mean it's business-as-usual, or that all is going to be well in the education sector.

If Mrs Fayval Williams, the minister of education, has not done it yet, she needs to hastily put together a team comprising our top university researchers and evaluators to determine the depth of the fallout from almost two years of deficit schooling caused by the COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Otherwise, we will not know the extent of the damage done to our education product until a few years down the road — when it might then be too late.

A full understanding of the potential fallout will allow us to begin the necessary repairs immediately.

If nothing else, the widespread vaccine hesitancy has demonstrated the frightening level of ignorance or resistance to science that exists in Jamaica. While the education system has produced some top-notch people who are sought out by other countries, that has been more the exception than the rule.

We in this space are confident that our country has the quality researchers and evaluators who can dissect the deficiencies to determine how much we have lost from children being out of school for so long; the impact of the unprecedented downtime on teachers; loss of professionals and the critical vacancies created; what it means for meeting the requirements of the job market; how much training will we need to make up the slack, and so much more.

We borrow from a social media post based on a sign at the entrance gate of a university in South Africa to demonstrate the importance of getting our education system back on track: “Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long range missiles… It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examinations by the students…”

It goes on to assert:

“Patients die at the hands of such doctors…

Buildings collapse at the hands of such engineers…

Money is lost at the hands of such economists and accountants…

Humanity dies at the hands of such religious scholars…

Justice is lost at the hands of such judges…

The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation.”

As an approach, mobilising our top researchers to look at what is necessary to achieve complete education recovery, and sharing their findings with all the education stakeholder groups, would have experienced more buy-in to the Sixth Form Pathways Programme that now seems destined to crash and burn because not enough of them are convinced it can and will work.

This irrational fear of consulting with our people that governments seem to harbour is a major setback to nation-building. The more technocratic an education minister becomes the less the likelihood of he/she listening to the opinion of the people.

Governments excel in crisis management, taking short cuts, and avoiding the hard work of forward planning.

Mrs Williams seems to be somewhat of a technocrat, but she must listen to good advice. She most certainly doesn't want as her legacy an even more ignorant and under-educated nation.