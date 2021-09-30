Questions on Tapia

Dear Editor,

Daryl Vaz is set to lead a delegation of Cabinet ministers to discuss cybersecurity and ICT in Washington, DC, and Arizona. Still, many of us in the public have a lot of questions about his recent visa controversy.

I have never been secretive of the fact that I am a supporter of former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party; that's public knowledge. So questioning the motives of Donald Tapia, the former US ambassador to Jamaica, is no simple matter for me. But, I put Jamaica first, no matter what.

I like Donald Tapia, because he's frank, accessible, and a people person. But I have some questions:

1) Donald Tapia is a well-known businessman in Arizona and in Republican Party circles in that state. Will he be at that meeting in Arizona?

2) For three decades Donald Tapia was the former chairman and CEO of Essco Group, an electrical production company. He retired in 2010. Does he or his country have an interest in our energy sector?

3) Is the United States of America interested in owning our oil, if found offshore?

4) Will the United States of America continue to seek more agreements to have access to telephone recordings of Jamaicans?

Perception-wise, many will have theories; hence, I hope the former ambassador answers these questions and others from the media.

I strongly believe Daryl Vaz should be transferred to the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, or the Ministry of Transport and Mining, or be removed from the Cabinet.

Daryl Vaz at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Energy is not a good fit. Yes, we know he has a reputation of being a man of action but, to me, he's not performing at the level expected of a science, technology, energy, and mathematics (STEM) minister.

I have no issue with the Americans taking an interest in our pending oil industry as long as any agreement signed benefit the average Jamaican, unlike the current deal we have with the Jamaica Public Service.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com