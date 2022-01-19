Quit the griping and play!

Dear Editor,

I have read with interest comments made by West Indies white-ball Captain Kieron Pollard — a virtual cricketing infant — in his post-mortem on the disappointing results of the series against Ireland.

While blaming poor team batting, Pollard failed to comment on his personal performance or lack of it.

In the heyday of West Indies cricket, under captains like Frank Worrell, Clive Lloyd, or “Master Blaster” Viv Richards, the captain's innings meant something. One could look forward to outstanding leadership from the front by these stalwarts. This is definitely missing in both the Test and the shorter version of the game these days.

We need more captain's innings and less griping.

Ronald R Fagan

ronniefagan@gmail.com