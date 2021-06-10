Racehorse trainer Richard Todd left an incredable mark

Dear Editor,

It is so sad to lose another stalwart race horse trainer at this time.

I am expressing my deepest sympathy to the Todd family and to the racing industry on his death. The family is now without its head and the industry is down another outstanding trainer following the death recently of Wayne DaCosta.

Richard Todd had been president of the Racehorse Trainers' Association of Jamaica on two occasions.

He had a distinguished career, saddling the winning horse in over 800 races, and will be remembered as having carried on in fine style the horse racing tradition started by his father and mother.

He left an indelible mark with his contribution to the sport and his presence will sorely be missed.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange

Minister

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport