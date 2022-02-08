Reggae Boyz born here or overseas are still Jamaicans

In the same way some Christian denominations embrace the concept of the “church without walls”, the Jamaican nation is a country without borders, as defined by the close attachment to the Diaspora.

It is therefore of little, if any, use to speak of Jamaicans born abroad as foreigners when it comes to them representing the country in sports, while we gleefully accept the remittances from Jamaicans living overseas.

A nation is a community of people formed on the basis of a combination of shared features such as language, history, ethnicity, and culture. It is thus the distinctive collective identity of a group of people defined by those features.

A nation has also been defined as an imagined cultural-political community that has become conscious of its autonomy, unity, and particular identity, but which may or may not inhabit a particular land area, and whose political sovereignty is recognised by other governments.

Jamaicans are globally dispersed; hence, a person may be a Jamaican by birth in Jamaica or by a parent or grandparent or approved application for citizenship. Many people are born outside of Jamaica but fully identify as Jamaicans.

Many prominent Jamaicans were born abroad; for example, the late Mr George Headley was born in Panama and grew up here. There are some people with Jamaican heritage who never lived here; for example, the late General Colin Powell.

Interestingly, there are also those Jamaicans who were born and grew up abroad but are more patriotic and contribute more to nation-building than many of those born “a yaad”, as the streets describe it.

A good deal of Jamaicans migrate because they can make a better living in a foreign country of their choice. Some, including those born abroad, would like, indeed, prefer, to live in Jamaica, but are escaping its poverty, economic difficulties, or lack of opportunities.

For example, former world heavyweight boxing champion Mr Lennox Lewis was born in England and Mr Michael McCallum, who held world championships in three weight classes — super welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight — was born in Jamaica. Both men lived and worked outside of Jamaica, but never abandoned the country.

It is not about patriotism, it is not personal, it is just practical, and it is just business. Playing in the English Premier League must be a better financial option than playing in the Jamaica Premier League.

And so, Jamaica's Reggae Boyz must be the best team of Jamaicans, whether born abroad, such as Mr Michail Antonio, or Mr Damion Lowe who was born in Jamaica.

Many of the Reggae Girlz live and work outside of Jamaica.

Every national football team is using players born abroad and not fussing about it as we seem to do.

The factors accounting for the failure of the Reggae Boyz are far beyond where players were born and live.

Mr Antonio, who was born in England, committed himself to play for Jamaica and has said it was one of the proudest moments of his life. He posted: “Scoring my first goal for Jamaica is a moment I will never forget.” That is one proud Jamaican.