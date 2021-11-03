Regulate churches? Don't even think about it!Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Dear Editor,
The ongoing saga that has unfolded in Montego Bay relating to the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries has given rise to sensationalism.
We have seen this playbook before.
One bizarre incident, let's legislate. Another unfortunate situation, let's regulate.
As a result of the Pathways saga, sections of society have been calling for the Government to regulate churches and church activities.
Regulating the church and its activities is a smack in the face of our constitution and would, in fact, violate the convention of separation of church and State. The Jamaican Constitution speaks to the right of freedom of association, freedom of worship, and freedom to choose.
Regulation would mean that the Government can shut down churches that speak against government policies and they would not be free to preach and teach doctrines and dogmas based on their religious understanding.
Regulation would give the Government the power to take away the voice of the Church. Such a move would take us all down a very slippery slope.
It is true that it is very easy for individuals to operate churches in Jamaica and do all manner of activities in the name of freedom of worship. However, a simple regulation cannot stop individuals from creating underground 'churches' to practise such activities.
What is needed is for church members to speak out and report these organisations to the relevant authorities when they observe laws being broken and suspect religious practices.
As a nation we cannot afford to respond to this tragic occurrence in a knee-jerk manner by wanting to shut down, restrict, and regulate churches; instead, let's teach our people to speak up.
The Church is the greatest institution for upholding standards and morality in our society; therefore, it must be free to do God's work.
Christopher Johnson
Minister of religion
Hanover
chrisron23@gmail.com
