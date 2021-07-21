Regulating the Church is a no-no

Dear Editor,

It is interesting to see the chairman of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches asking for Government to have a regulatory role in the Church.

This call was made in response to media reports of abuse and rape being perpetrated by some pastors. The chairman is of the belief that “every single church in Jamaica should be properly registered or incorporated by an Act of Parliament”. The call may be understandable but its implementation would be very problematic. When would the regulation start and where would it end? Recently, a media regulator shared his view that a presenter on a Christian radio station was not really preaching! Who would determine what the Government can regulate? There are still churches that have a biblical world view on issues such as marriage, gender, and abortion. If the Government has a differing opinion on these matters it is not far-fetched to believe that licences would be withheld due to differences in doctrinal points of view.

What is the solution, then, when a pastor breaks the law? The requisite action should be taken and this may mean being arrested and charged as well as serving time in prison. There must be no special treatment for a pastor who contravenes the law.

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) can encourage its members and the other church groups to establish strong boards with clearly defined roles and responsibilities. Any attempt at government regulation may contravene Jamaica's Constitution, which states: “The constitution of a religious body or denomination shall not be altered except with the consent of the governing authority of that body or denomination.”

The law of the land is applicable to every Jamaican. If a doctor, teacher, business owner, police personnel, politician, pastor, or an unemployed person breaks the law then he or she has to face the consequences. The JCC does not have to request a regulatory mechanism from the Government to address any current situation as the law should simply take its course without fear or favour.

Marsha Thomas

