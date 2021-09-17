Reinstate Floyd Green, PM

Dear Editor,

This letter serves to inform Prime Minister Andrew Holness that the citizens of Jamaica are demanding the reinstatement of Member of Parliament (MP) Floyd Green as the minister of agriculture and fisheries.

Yes, we expected better of him as a minister, but he is also human and humans make mistakes. The citizens of Jamaica, without a doubt, can attest to the fact that he is the most suitable person for the role and has been doing a tremendous job so far.

He is young and full of potential. You cannot let the empty barrels affect your perfectly structured Cabinet.

Some would argue that he was not leading by example, given the scenario depicted in the video now circulating on social media, and should be reprimanded for his actions. I am not negating that fact. And a suitable and just punishment is acceptable and fair, but to have him resign is extreme for an offence that warrants a simple suspension. He apologised and owned his mistake. What more can a man do?

There are other Members of Parliament who were alleged to have been involved in questionable acts in the past – some still remain in the Cabinet and some are even a part of the Opposition.

A popular situation is that of MP Daryl Vaz and the controversy which surrounded his bid to obtain a lease for protected lands within the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, a World Heritage Site – for which he was not asked to resign. Instead, he was reassigned, as his impact and work ethic have contributed greatly to the success of the party and the Cabinet. That is how we view MP Floyd Green – a talent that should not be wasted.

We know inequality is prevalent in Jamaica, but is it present in the Cabinet as well? If so, how do you intend to solve inequality among the citizens if it is being played out in your party and nothing is being done to level the playing field?

I urge you not to listen to the empty barrels making their noise – the Opposition members – but to the citizens of Jamaica who need their voices to be heard. We acknowledge it's a hard decision to make.

The citizens need you to make the best decision for the country and that is to reinstate Floyd Green to his portfolio as minister of agriculture and fisheries.

Aaliyah Robinson

robinsonrena3@gmail