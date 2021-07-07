Relationship conundrum

Dear Editor,

More than a few Jamaican women have inadvertently encouraged much of the abuse they complain of.

It is not unusual for you to hear your neighbour wailing for “murder!” and when you try to intervene, you are rebuked and embarrassed with the question, “A who ask yu fi help?”

Having your cake while eating it is a prominent feature of many 'romantic' relationships that exist on the island.

How do you distinguish love from violence when they mirror each other in many Jamaican households? This self-imposed dilemma perpetually muddies the water for the very ones complaining about it, where the mouth is screaming cruelty but the heart is loving it. Could it be that the excitement of being with a “bad boy” is displacing logic and reality, where emotion and silly butterflies keep overruling sense and personal worth?

Even worse, since men seem incapable of averting a relationship vortex when self-advantage beckons, they will, unfortunately, provide the violence they foolishly think strengthens relationships because, for them, love means nothing more than goosebumps and 'batta bruising'. For such is the mire and mudhole of disaster when good becomes bad and bad becomes good.

Homer Sylvester

hsylvester@gmail.com