Respect for women lacking

Dear Editor,

Young men of today seem to have an extremely low or total lack of respect for women.

A man who respects women does not make crude sexual remarks to women passing by in the street.

A man who respects women does not verbally assault a lady who rejects his advances.

A man who respects women does not beat his girlfriend/wife.

A man who respects women will not force himself onto a woman who tells him no.

A man who respects women does not murder his ex-lover out of jealousy.

There shouldn't be a need to make such statements as respectful behaviour ought to be commonplace, but the grim reality faced by our Jamaican women everyday says otherwise.

I, like many others, have been guilty of being dismissive of the issue of gender-based violence against women in Jamaica. My thoughts previously were that we don't have a specific issue with violence against women. I concluded that Jamaica is just generally a violent place as men are more likely to be murdered than women. I have since seen the error in my thinking, which stemmed from my failure to consider the reason behind the violence.

It is my opinion that gender-based violence against women is primarily about power. Men are generally physically stronger than women and some men use this to intimidate women into doing their bidding through threats or acts of violence. By virtue of this they have control or power over them.

The irony is that Jamaica is a country that has a disproportionately large number of families headed by women and many of these male abusers would be outraged if the same actions and behaviour they subject some women to were to be directed at their mothers, sisters, or daughters.

Almost every Jamaican man professes to love his mother, so why doesn't this same reverence and respect extend to the other girls and women they encounter, irrespective of their relationship?

I encourage all well-thinking parents to raise their sons to respect women and to respect themselves. A man shouldn't have to imagine his abusive action being directed at his mother or sister for him to realise that it is wrong. To these men I would say a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T goes a long way.

Payton Patterson

paytonpatterson97@gmail.com