Restore law and orderThursday, August 05, 2021
Dear Editor,
I add my voice to the latest media sensationalism of a young man seen in a video hurling insults at the prime minister of this country.
It is alarming to discover that many individuals have graduated overnight from law school and are now seeking to be the voice of reason.
I make such remarks because this young man was detained and made to apologise to the prime minister by the same means he used to insult him.
Everyone seems to be having a headache; not because of the young man's behaviour, but because of the way the police arrested him. I was rather alarmed to hear one media practitioner and lawyer saying that in a free and fair society one must be able to curse the prime minster without sanction.
I, however, cannot in good conscience subscribe to such an argument. I believe any disrespect to our nation's leader must carry sanctions and should not be celebrated by society. I believe this type of behaviour is disrespectful to our sovereignty and must be stopped immediately.
Let us examine, also, the matter of free of speech. As a society we must understand that with every right comes responsibility. Because I am free to say anything doesn't mean that I should. Words have serious consequences.
We must not laud rude and crude behaviour in our society. But, we must shun any individual who seeks to normalise being rude and disrespectful to our leaders. We must champion the cause to restore law and order, and for a society in which love and respect is the media sensation and not foul language.
Christopher Johnson
chrisron23@gmail.com
