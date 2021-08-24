Rev Al Miller in the hot seat

Dear Editor,

I was appalled to read that the Reverend Al Miller is calling upon the Government to stop “experimenting” with children by giving them the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, and warning parents against getting their kids immunised against COVID-19. Experi-what now? What is his problem?

And, to add insult to injury, he is claiming it's because of some international agreement we signed. Which international agreement is that, Miller? Jamaica has no agreement which requires us to immunise our children against COVID-19 as part of an experiment.

I find this statement by Miller to be extremely irresponsible.

The Government has embarked on a drive to immunise children 12 years and older against COVID-19 in an attempt to get them back to face-to-face classes as quickly as possible. Miller doesn't seem to understand this.

He has now officially joined the line of anti-vaxxers who have been spreading misinformation and causing an increase in the level of mistrust among our people towards taking the vaccine, thereby jeopardising the Government's efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The COVID-19 vaccines are not an experiment, as many studies have been conducted by reputable people and institutions – all with better reputations and more knowlegable than Miller – and the Pfizer has been found to be highly effective and safe for children over 12.

Again, I ask: What is Miller's problem?

In light of his pronouncements I am publicly calling for Al Miller to be removed from the list of people to be conferred with national honours. No one who is spreading such misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine should be given a national honour. That would be completely disrespectful to the Jamaican people and those who have suffered and died as a result of this disease.

We cannot have uninformed people, who are ministers of religion and to whom people look for leadership, making unsubstantiated statements about an issue so important to the normalisation of this country.

If Miller is indeed conferred with the Order of Merit previous recipients should return theirs in protest. He doesn't deserve it. There have already been question marks over his eligibility, and now he has proven quite clearly how unfit he is to get the award.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com