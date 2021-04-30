Reverend Hartley Perrin may have said too much

Dear Editor,

I am rather disappointed with the way the allegations involving Member of Parliament George Wright are playing out.

My added disappointment comes as the goodly minister of religion and custos of Westmoreland Hartley Perrin is quoted by the media as saying he has counselled Wright and his partner on numerous occasions with relation to family issues.

Is this for real, a pastor going to the media to expose what ought to be confidential interactions?

Can an average person now go to him for counsel and trust that if the media asks him a question about it he will have a confirming answer?

Where is the code of ethics that guides his ministry, and even as a faithful steward?

I humbly submit that if the minister of religion was quoted accurately he must pack his bags and go, because clearly he is in the wrong field. Is he a loose cannon?

And what of making statements about politics and what people voted for? Is this okay from a custos?

King's House should look into this.

Christopher Johnson

Minister of religion

chrisron23@gmail.com