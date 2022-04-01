Rewarding essential public servants in this most challenging of times

It's obvious that in a society as corrupt and crime-riddled as Jamaica has been for as long as most of us can remember, there will be wrongdoers in the police force — too many for comfort.

To a lesser or greater degree, crime and corruption among those who should be upholding the law is a global problem.

In that respect, this newspaper believes that the recent arrest of constables on gang-related criminal activities shouldn't only be seen in a negative light.

These arrests followed what we are being told were thorough investigations carried out by fellow policemen. It also came against the backdrop of a long-standing perception that a “squaddie” culture leads to the protection of criminals/wrongdoers within the force.

The police high command is understandably anxious for Jamaicans to believe that poisonous culture is changing.

“The police have the capacity and the will to investigate our own… this investigation was as a result of our own intelligence-led investigation,” deputy commissioner of police in charge of crime Fitz Bailey said.

Crucially, as former Commissioner of Police Rear Admiral Hardley Lewin said on Wednesday, the police force must be seen to be continuing the process of ridding itself of criminals. Said he: “My take away from this incident is a positive one: Discover them [criminals], clean them out, and clear them out...”

But in all of this we can't ignore the awkward fact that, as long as remuneration for police personnel remain as low as it is, the temptation to commit wrong for gain will remain an undermining, destabilising factor.

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Corporal Rohan James tells us that constables earn $82,000 per month before taxes. Even with various allowances, that's staggeringly small reward for people — some with dependents — who put their lives on the line in Jamaica's high crime environment. Said Mr James: “[Y]ou cannot cause [people] to be operating at a deficit and expect that everybody is going to have the moral compass to stand up against corruption...”

We all know, and it's been said repeatedly in this space, that a way must be found to properly reward not just police but others in the essential services who are similarly underpaid, such as nurses, other health workers, teachers, et al.

Indeed, teachers up to yesterday were lamenting the non-payment of money owed to them.

There is no easy way out of these difficulties in Jamaica's debt-burdened economy, now reeling from shocks beyond its control such as the novel coronavirus and war in Europe — the far-reaching consequences of which are still evolving.

Presumably, the long-promised restructuring of public sector compensation intended to equitably overhaul the system of public sector salaries and emoluments, which is due to begin its implementation phase today, will make a difference over the medium to long term.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke tells us that the new system will be characterised by simplicity, improved pensions, greater efficiency and transparency “for the individual and for the country and, ultimately, will be a contributing factor to better quality service”.

We expect it will also lead to a better rewarded, happier and more satisfied public sector workforce.