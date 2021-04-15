Rise up and not be silent, Church

Dear Editor,

Sundays are generally the days that the least amount of people are out of their homes, yet Sundays have been targeted for shutdown times.

I am deeply concerned about what the Government of Jamaica is trying to creep in on the Church. The message that the Government is sending does not look good.

My fellow citizens, we cannot stand by and let any body of people silence the Church. God has a remnant here on Earth and we have a part to play in the end times. Our part or role is to stand up for righteousness.

Church, do not be deceived. In the book of Daniel 11:32, it reads: “By deceit the king will win the support of those who have already abandoned their religion, but those who follow God will fight back.” (Good News Translation)

The Church has always been an essential institution. This is where God's people meet as a body with the creator of heaven and the earth in worship. This is where true transformation of people takes place, in which people give up their wrongdoing and live righteously with love for each other. The society would be a thousand times worse if there were not people who have been transformed by the Church. The Church is here for the good of society.

Government, you need to know that you are going beyond your authority to demand the restrictions and sometimes closure of the Church. Whoever is rewarding you to do this, you are being asked to stop it now!

I am calling on the Church to rise up and not be silent. Be a part of God's remnant. Our greatest treasure as Christians is our reverence for the Lord.

To God be all the glory, forever and ever and ever. Amen.

Concerned Christian