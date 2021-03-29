Rogue Christian leaders need to put up or shut up!

Dear Editor,

To my surprise, there are so many so-called preachers who are found wanting.

Last week we saw one so-called apostle claiming to have heard from God and sending some sort of warning.

Two weeks before, we saw another so-called apostle refusing to obey the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. She was later arrested and charged.

To many, they see this as persecution on the Church. But the Bible says blessed are they who are persecuted for righteousness. One must take into consideration that the Bible did not say blessed are they who are persecuted for troublemaking.

I challenge these so-called apostles to take their issues to the constitutional court. Put up or shut up! Since you feel that you are being targeted or unfairly treated, let the court decide.

Troublemaking, so called prophesying, so-called declarations, and so-called tongues talking will not save them.

Also, I would like to hear from these so-called leaders of these churches their defence or position on why the Church must be allowed to break the protocols or offered different protocols.

This campaign to be disobedient to the laws of the land must not be allowed to continue by a few rogue self-serving, money-making Christians.

I would also humbly submit to the police, prime minister, and minister of national security that there should be no time for pity with the rogues. When they are arrested, it is by their own doing and disobedience.

Put up or shut up!

Christopher Johnson

Hanover

Chrisron23@gmail.com