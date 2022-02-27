Russian imperialism in new rhetoric

There is a long extremely complex multi-dimensional history between Russia and Ukraine going back many centuries. The relationship involves culture, language, geography, ethnicity, economics, politics, nationalism, and national security aspects.

Adding to the complexity is that Ukraine is at the uncomfortable confluence where the West meets the East. One constant factor in this quagmire is Russian imperialism in the form of its Westward expansionism.

Russia, throughout its history, has fretted that it would be encircled by hostile Western European countries who regard them as uncivilised and backward non-European people. However, Russia never had an empire during the epoch of European empires involving, comparatively speaking, smaller countries with vast empires, for example, the English, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Russian imperialism was at its zenith from 1945 to 1991 in the form of the Soviet Union and its satellite states in Eastern Europe. This was dismembered when the Soviet Union imploded from its internal contradictions in the late 1980s to 90s.

Stripped of the buffer zone of Eastern European Communist countries, Russia's paranoia about its national security played into its unquenched appetite for imperialist expansion. The subjugation of Ukraine answers Russia imperialist ambitions cloaked in the justification of national defence.

The transparently specious argument that the Russian political leadership and State-owned media are propagating is not fooling anyone. The notion that Ukraine is under the control of Neo-Nazi-type leaders intent on subverting Russia has no basis in fact.

The spurious pretext that Ukraine is a military threat to Russia is without foundation as the nuclear weapons stationed there by the Soviet Union were repatriated to Russia. Meanwhile, one must bear in mind that Ukraine is a large resource-rich country on which Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to get his hands.

The long planned and patiently executed deployment by Russia overwhelmed Ukraine's military and airpower over the last several months. The current air strikes and missile attacks are intended to destroy air resistance and to immobilise the Ukrainian armed forces by disturbing supply logistics.

This also allows troops to move long distances quickly to encircle the Ukrainian armed forces and major cities, in particular Kyiv, the capital.

The big question is, if Ukraine is to be the security buffer zone for Russia, will it be enough or is it enough to give the Russians leverage to force NATO to agree to Ukraine's neutrality? And if Ukraine is neutral will the Russians ever relinquish the territory they have illegally captured? Not many believe they will, at least not willingly.

We expect that once Russia has installed a puppet regime it will face a long guerilla resistance by Ukrainian nationalists which it will blame on the instigation of NATO. Russia will also face ever increasing sanctions, although sanctions have traditionally not worked because there is too much money to be made.

Still, for the sake of world peace and economic stability, it is to be hoped that sanctions will work this time so that Mr Putin and his ilk will pay a high price for their flagrant imperialism.