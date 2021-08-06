Salute to Ras Tekla Mefket

Salute to Ras Tekla MefketFriday, August 06, 2021
Dear Editor,
In recent weeks I was informed by Jerry Small that Ras Tekla Mekfet was sick.
I was optimistic that he was on the mend and was looking forward to him telling me all about homeschooling. I was struck by the newspaper headline: 'Noted educator, former BBC journalist Trevor Fitz-Henley dies' (July 18).
I take this opportunity to express condolence to his family, friends, and community. I salute a sincere, committed, and outstanding member of the Rastafari community.
Ras Tekla Mekfet was a fine scholar and educator, who made sterling contributions to the insurance industry in Jamaica. He was exemplary but not perfect. As the saying goes: “Every heart knows its own sorrow”, but his achievements in life are a reflection of a man driven in search of destiny.
He was a knowledgeable researcher and was always willing to give advice on matters concerning the history of the Rastafari movement and also on matters concerning justice and violence in the Jamaican society. I salute Ras Tekla Mekfet with the following quote from Frantz Fanon: “Each generation out of relative obscurity, must discover its mission in life, embrace it or (neglect it).”
You have been an exemplary member of the movement of Rastafari and a great educator.
One love, my brother.
Louis E A Moyston
thearchives01@yahoo.com
