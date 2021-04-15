Saluting Edward Shakes

Dear Editor,

He was not only an educator of the mind and body, but, more importantly, he was an educator of character.

He was not only the principal of a tertiary college, but, more importantly, he was a principled gentleman who held responsibly the position of a revered institution — named in honour of Gerald Claude Eugene Foster — with abiding reverence for yesterday's legacies and conviction in tomorrow's feats.

He served with a deep faith in the human intellect to become the master of the physical life on the field of play and in the halls of academia.

The Olympic and Paralympic movements in Jamaica salute Edward Shakes with admiration and profound gratitude.

Christopher L Samuda

President

Jamaica Olympic Association

Jamaica Paralympic Association

jamaicaolympicassociationmedia@gmail.com