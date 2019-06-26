Seaga's farewell was well executed

Dear Editor,

The planning and execution of events commemorating the life of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga were impeccable.

I must commend the Government of Jamaica, in particular Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sports, who led the planning of events leading up to the State funeral in consultation with the Seaga family.

Although some felt the month-long period of celebration of life, which included several days of official mourning, was too long, it is fair to say that it captured the very essence of Seaga and his outstanding accomplishments which touched nearly every aspect of our lives.

The security forces should also be commended for maintaining order and adding their bit of pomp and ceremony to the events, including the lying in state, the State funeral, and interment in National Heroes' Park. News of the State funeral was even mentioned briefly on some networks overseas.

I took the time to read the the well-thought-out and beautifully designed 72-page tribute booklet on the life of Edward Seaga. I believe that a copy should be in every school, if nothing else but to inspire and give hope.

Seaga's achievements were monumental and impressive; he was way ahead of his time in terms of vision. I can understand why some are now calling for him to be accorded national hero status. Perhaps at some point it might be necessary to at least do a preliminary feasibility study to assess whether such a status might be appropriate in terms of who we define as a hero. We won't find anyone who is perfect, but we at least can measure the magnitude of their success, impact and legacy and how it affected national development.

As I watched the 'revival table' held in his constituency, Tivoli Gardens, in his honour, it was hard not to be moved. Seaga's impact on culture in Jamaica was unprecedented, with extensive research, national institutions and organisations, books, archives all helping to formalise our national heritage and culture.

I have the utmost respect for Edward Seaga and wonder where Jamaica might've been now had he not lost his last general election in 1989. Under Seaga's financial stewardship Jamaica experienced spikes of positive growth the likes of which we have never seen again. Seaga built structures and developed areas, organisations and implemented policies which facilitated economic growth.

Dennis Chung in his piece 'Edward Seaga: A man for all seasons', published in the Jamaica Observer, said it best in response to Seaga's critics: “I shake my head every time I see someone 'mouthing off' on social media criticising Seaga, [they have] no clue about his cultural and developmental influences, and could not even clean his shoes.”

I couldn't have said it any better.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com