Dear Editor,

As a proud member of Jamaica's business process outsourcing (BPO) community for 30 years, with over 4,000 employees, Conduent is committed to operating with integrity while making the health and safety of its associates its top priority.

That's why we must take issue with the Jamaica Observer's November 3, 2021 article, 'Conduent considers the end of work-from-home,' which contained several misleading or erroneous statements, including inaccurately asserting that Conduent is considering a change to its work location policy.

As noted in our statement, “There has been no change to our policy, nor are we contemplating a change at this time.” We constantly evaluate health and safety policies, with input from health experts, as well as our associates, and would communicate any changes to our employees first.

The article cited an e-mail indicating that Conduent wants to reduce the number of people working from home. The e-mail, which was circulated within one department, was an informal communication simply highlighting the improved and safer work environment that could be possible if more employees are vaccinated. While we have not required associates vaccinate in Jamaica, we strongly encourage vaccination if their health situation allows for it.

Conduent is a member of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI).

The article quoted an unnamed source, who implied that Conduent was making a change to work requirements to avoid tax obligations. This is a very serious, untrue, and damaging allegation. Moreover, a waiver was granted by the Government allowing BPO firms, including Conduent, to move computers out of the special economic zone (SEZ) to facilitate work-from-home until June 30, 2022.

Conduent is fully committed to meeting all applicable tax obligations and other government and regulatory requirements wherever it operates.

It is disappointing that the Observer would rely on a single, unnamed source and an informal e-mail for a story that could unfairly disparage and damage the reputation of a company that continues to be such a proud, supportive, and integral part of Jamaica's business community.

We want to reassure the people of Jamaica that our commitment to the health and safety of our associates is our highest priority.

Lynda Langford

Senior director & country leader

Conduent

lynda.langford@conduent.com