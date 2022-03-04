Shameless Caricom

Dear Editor,

While it is understood that the Caribbean region has declined in its strategic importance to America's geopolitical interests, and individual countries had no recourse but to pursue trade relations with other industrialised countries in an effort to sustain the viability of their vulnerable economies, it is hard to understand the absence of principle, which characterises the Caricom body.

It has been reported that following hours of intense deliberations at the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Heads of Government in Belize, the community of nations has decided that the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine should reside with individual member states.

This reprehensible and immoral display of cowardice has created a scar on the conscience of the region and confirmed our bona fides as hypocrites.

The fact of the matter is, untold destruction has been brought upon the people of Ukraine by an out of touch, demented man. The evidence has been flashed across our television screens for the past week and yet we do not have the decency to say we will not endorse this ongoing lunacy.

It is not an unknown reality that some of the large investments in our region represent unexplained opulence being legitimised, and we appear to be comfortable prostituting ourselves to the point at which we have deferred our dignity to prop up our economies.

It is my wish that the next inter-sessional meeting of Caricom will discuss the irrelevance of this body and move to have it disbanded.

Mark A Hylton

