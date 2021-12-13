Shifting the cards does not change the game

Dear Editor,

I have been hearing a lot of chatter about the crime situation enveloping the country and calls have been made for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to reshuffle the Cabinet with a view to removing Dr Horace Chang from the national security portfolio.

This, in my mind, would be a retrograde step and dangerous plan if enacted, as that wiley old cat has done more for taking on and solving the crime conundrum than any minister of national security in my memory, and I am no spring chicken.

It is very evident that the men and women who use the gun to solve their problems are indeed watching and taking cues from media reports on violent crime, and based on reports in this space coming out of the Klansman trial, it seems to be a game of one-upmanship in terms of what parish or town these killers want highlighted in the news for having the most murders.

The danger in removing Minister Chang from the crime portfolio at this time is in the messaging. Prime Minister Holness should know this well by now, that shuffling the cards really does nothing to change the game.

If anyone cares to look deeply they will see how tactical and forward-thinking Minister Chang has been in the portfolio, and to his and Minister Matthew Samuda's credit, they have literally changed the mood in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and have offered reasons for citizens, like myself, to see some light at the end of the tunnel that things will change with the right people in place.

I have read in your newspaper of the millions of dollars the Government has spent on upgrading police stations across the country through their rebuild, overhaul, and construct (ROC) project initiative in conjunction with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, the National Housing Trust, and others, and this has lifted the spirits of the men and women in uniform, many of whom I have spoken to.

Many of them now feel valued and respected not only by their employer, but also the citizens, who I am sure feel so much better about walking into a police station to make reports knowing that they will scarcely encounter frustrated officers with a big book opened in front of them.

It is to the credit of this minister that the “Big Book” is being used far less. He has also made sure that investment in technology for the force is front and centre – Internet access at the various stations, computers for the officers, and a microwave radio system upgrade.

Officers are now in possession of newer vehicles and motorbikes, which are now able to handle the rough terrain, enabling them to more effectively carry out their duties.

Jamaica Eye, while not yet perfected, has tremendous potential and is a huge upside in the battle against crime and violence, and has contributed to the success of several police operations resulting in the arrest of criminals.

Meanwhile, the recent ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the autopsy suite in downtown Kingston is also a major step forward for the country. All of these have a common face on them – that of Minister Horace Chang.

However, while other categories of major crime are trending downwards, we still find murders and shootings on the rise. It tells me the job isn't finished. Whatever strategy and plan Dr Chang has led with is working, but needs more time to be completed.

I want someone to tell me, given all this evidence, if shuffling ministers like a deck of cards will solve the problem. We have done that before with absolutely no lasting positive results. We can no longer afford knee-jerk responses in dealing with our national problems.

I would ask Prime Minister Holness to keep Minister Chang right where he is, and allow him time to complete the task he has managed with skill and purpose so far. His presence will keep the gunmen off balance as they know not what he's coming with next.

John Stern

js9115880@gmail.com