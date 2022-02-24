Shoot not the messenger

Dear Editor,

After looking at some recent developments in the media, I do hope you can allow me some time to express my views on this issue.

When Shakespeare's Cleopatra threatened to “treat the messenger's eyes as balls” when he brought word that Antony had married another, the messenger responded, “Gracious Madam, I that do bring the news made not the match.” That witty response gave rise to what we might be more familiar with in modern parlance as, “Don't shoot the messenger.”

This came to mind recently when I looked at the furore around Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, asking questions about current COVID-19 policies, in this case, the masking of students for over eight hours and how applicable this may be in a world that is fast evolving in the way it treats with COVID-19.

The fact is that Stewart is simply the messenger raising a genuine issue.

All over the world we have seen proactive governments and, more importantly, proactive health officials, those who truly follow the science, advocating for amendments to outdated COVID-19 protocols, which are punishing rather than protecting citizens.

In the UK, for instance, they have, in looking at the reality of Omicron, discarded practically all COVID-19 restrictions. They were soon followed by France, Holland, Ireland, and several other Nordic countries.

In the United States several groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, Airlines for America, the American Society of Travel Advisors, International Air Transport Association, etc have lobbied the Joe Biden Administration to remove all unnecessary COVID-19 protocols. But more to the point, the governors of four states (Democrats by the way) are moving to end mask requirements in schools by the end of this month.

In fact, as one governor noted, which is in line, I believe, with what Stewart was trying to say, “We are not going to manage COVID to zero. We have to learn how to live with COVID as we move from a pandemic to an endemic phase of this virus.”

All over the world, forward-looking administrations and health officials, who understand that people have been suffering not only physically, but also mentally and economically have sought to balance lives, livelihoods, and very importantly, mental health.

Now, I am not blind to the fact that, in many of these countries, they have been able to achieve high vaccination rates, and the irony in that is that, quite contrary to the allegations by some that Stewart is positing an anti-vax sentiment, the fact is that he is drawing attention to the reality that, where vaccination levels are high, it is easier to get back to some sort of normality. That is not on Stewart…that is on the efforts or lack therof of the authorities and those openly pushing anti-vax sentiments.

So instead of seeking to shoot the messenger, the issues Stewart have sought to raise should have had the authorities and the health pundits looking in the mirror and asking what they need to do to drive up vaccination levels, and why it is they still maintain onerous COVID-19 protocols when the rest of the world is starting to breathe again.

Frank Solomon

franksolomon1972@gmail.com