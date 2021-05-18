Silence to the plight of Palestinians shameful

Dear Editor,

The opinions I express here in this letter might not make the press due to the influence of individuals and controlling groups, but still I write.

Decades-long violence between the Palestinians and the Israeli Government has flared up once again. This recent bout of violence is as a result of right-wing extremists with the Government's tacit nod trying to displace/remove Palestinian families for their land.

Over the years Israeli governments, for political reasons, have dispossessed Palestinians and expanded Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands. Extremist groups also captured and displaced Palestinians.

The present Government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in my view, is the architect of what can now be considered acts of “ethnic cleansing”. We need to view it as such.

The world community's response has been generally weak, seemingly silent to the atrocities.

I don't expect to hear anything from our Government because our leader has sold out to the lobby.

When will Jamaican Jewish people with a conscience speak up against the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians.

Israel should be made to understand that these acts being committed against Palestinians are not just.

The power and influence of Jewish groups the world over have rendered world leaders mute.

Authnel S Reid

reidaut@icloud.com