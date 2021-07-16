Social intervention should be part and parcel of police work

Social intervention should be part and parcel of police workFriday, July 16, 2021
While formally opening the rebuilt Mount Salem Police Station in St James, Prime Minister Andrew Holness made an observation that should really be obvious, but is often missed as the society agonises over Jamaica's long-running crime problem.
Mr Holness said that not only is it crucial to modernise infrastructure in order to improve the working conditions of police personnel, failure to do so can actually encourage public disrespect for those in the vanguard of crime-fighting.
Said the Prime Minister: “Let's face it. When the police officers come to the station and the facilities are poor it has an impact on them… When the public comes to [the station] and see it in a deplorable state, immediately it sends a message that there is no respect for the authority of enforcement.”
This newspaper is pleased that the Mt Salem Police Station now has private interview rooms, waiting areas, and public restrooms — the absence or inadequacy of which not just at this location has hugely undermined police work across the country.
We especially commend the addition of the private interview room which will ensure that citizens do not have to recount embarrassing personal details in a reception area in front of other members of the public.
The $47.6 million Mount Salem project was funded by the European Union in partnership with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), under its Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP). It formed part of the zone of special operations (ZOSO) effort now in place in the township.
At the function, head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica Ambassador Marianne Van Steen spoke of her satisfaction that “with JSIF [and other agencies and government ministries]… We have been able to identify and address the real needs of the communities” while working towards “empowerment of community members, the upliftment of entire communities, and to build stronger ties between vulnerable communities and the Government agencies serving them…”
The EU envoy's emphasis on community is noteworthy. We in this space never tire of underlining the need to strengthen communities through leadership training and organisation as part of a push to foster greater support for, and cooperation with the police and, indeed, to encourage all aspects of socio-economic development.
No one denies the value of strong communities. What is often lacking is the will to achieve such.
Yesterday word came in this newspaper of a police constable, Mr Theo McLaughlin, who as community leader, is battling to transform lives in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, through a mentorship programme dubbed 'Transforming Boys into Better Men'. Such initiatives have made a positive difference for individuals and society, not just in fighting crime but for human development.
Why, we wonder, can't such projects be consistently done, not only by visionary individuals or in ZOSOs, but as part of the constabulary's mission, fully supported by Government and with the expert help of agencies such as the Social Development Commission?
Hopefully, the latest specialised police unit — which Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says will be responding to violent crime in St James — will have as part of its mandate a strong social component.
