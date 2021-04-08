Some health inequities immoral

Some health inequities immoralThursday, April 08, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
On World Health Day, April 7, we highlighted the inequalities and injustices of our health systems.
The COVID-19 crisis has revealed how unequal our societies are.
Within countries, illness and death from COVID-19 have been higher among people and communities that contend with poverty, unfavourable living and working conditions, discrimination, and social exclusion.
Globally, the vast majority of vaccine doses administered have been in a few wealthy countries or those producing vaccines.
Thanks to the COVAX initiative, more nations are now beginning to receive vaccine supplies, but most people in low- and middle-income countries still must watch and wait.
Such inequities are immoral, and they are dangerous for our health, our economies, and our societies.
As we recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic we must implement policies and allocate resources so all can enjoy the same health outcomes.
That means achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
And it means delivering universal health coverage so everyone, everywhere, can thrive.
This World Health Day, let us commit to work together for a healthy, equitable world.
Antonio Guterres
Secretary General
United Nations
