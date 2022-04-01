Sometimes you have to fight...or slap

Dear Editor,

I woke up the morning after Will Smith dished out an open-palm slap to the face of Chris Rock, and at first I wondered if it was staged, but the expletive-filled interchange after the slap told me otherwise.

Of course, all self-righteous people across the world started to talk about how wrong it was and how it's going to set black people back 100 years.

Indeed, while attending a board meeting at my son's school yesterday, someone said he will not come back from this, and another person came to my business place and said he actually unfollowed Smith because of it.

I remember viewing both gentlemen's Instagram accounts the day after the slap occurred, and I revisited them on Tuesday and saw a dramatic increase in the number of followers on both accounts. Chris Rock's account moved from 4.5 million to 5.5 million, and Will Smith's increased by about one million plus as well.

To me, the millions of personal verdicts seem to stem from the following:

1) Whether you like Will Smith more than Chris Rock or vice versa

2) Whether you have a wife

3) Whether you respect women, especially black women

4) Your opinion of Jada Pinkett Smith's personal life

This is an unfortunate event that will be seared into the minds of millions of people and will be recalled at every Academy Awards ceremony henceforth.

I am still wondering if Will Smith would have made such as move if it were a man taller and more muscular in stature making that very disrespectful joke.

Again, many people say it will affect Will Smith's career, but I disagree, and I know it will not affect his $US350-million net worth.

I will not quarrel with anyone who says it was uncalled for, but I cannot vouch for myself. If anyone made disrespectful comments about my family in public, especially regarding a health issue, I'm not sure how I would respond.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ went into the temple to beat out the money changers because they violated the sacred building with their actions. Was that violence on the part of God's only begotten son? And I do not recall him saying sorry for doing it.

According to a line in the famous song Coward of the County by the late, great Kenny Rogers: “Sometimes you gotta fight when you are a man.”

In my opinion, Will Smith should have waited until the end of the ceremony to confront Chris Rock, verbally or otherwise.

I hope they reconcile soon.

Mark Trought

