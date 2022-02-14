Spare them the embarrassment

Spare them the embarrassmentMonday, February 14, 2022
Dear Editor,
I found it embarrassing to watch a school score zero during a first-round match in the School's Challenge Quiz recently. There should be some minimum standard to prevent a repeat of that event.
I suggest that a system of seeding, as used in lawn tennis, be applied. If a school is not seeded that school should score an acceptable minimum amount of points in a mock competition run by the school before that team is entered for the competition. This would preserve the confidence of the participants and prevent embarrassment.
C Mckoy
carmckoy@yahoo.com
