Spare them the embarrassment

Dear Editor,

I found it embarrassing to watch a school score zero during a first-round match in the School's Challenge Quiz recently. There should be some minimum standard to prevent a repeat of that event.

I suggest that a system of seeding, as used in lawn tennis, be applied. If a school is not seeded that school should score an acceptable minimum amount of points in a mock competition run by the school before that team is entered for the competition. This would preserve the confidence of the participants and prevent embarrassment.

C Mckoy

