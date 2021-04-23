Dear Editor,

We are living in unprecedented times, when going up is the price of KFC and gas, the number of COVID-19-positive cases, the exchange rate with the US dollar, and crime. Only caskets going down!

The Opposition leader, Mark Golding, has been echoing the call for the Government to put forward a crime plan. This is as a result of the country recording high levels of criminal activity even during a year of zones of special operations (ZOSO), states of emergency (SOEs), and enhanced security measures.

The country has not been coping well with complying with the COVID-19 protocols as deaths continue to rise and brave thugs now murder people in broad daylight. It is sad to say that, in the absence of athletics activities,, Jamaica is leading the region in the area of crime and COVID-19. The end product of these two C's only stands to benefit funeral parlours and insurance beneficiaries.

With all that said, can we look at a method of stemming crime and COVID-19? It is said that, “Children live what they learn.” The Good Book, in Proverbs 22:6, urges parents to: “Train up a child in the way he should go…” And Shakespeare did admonish, “You cannot fight fire with fire.” Now if we believe those statements are true, then we need to go back to the drawing board to analyse the fundamentals of parenting and the home. The home is said to be the first place of learning for the child. It is the responsibility of parents/guardians to teach and be good examples of positive values and attitudes so that children can model them.

If there is no love, guidance, or discipline in the home, don't expect obedience to laws, respect for others, country, or self.

Children learn to disobey COVID-19 protocols, ill treat each other, and become criminals largely due to the missing home foundation. The solution to less crime is not more police officers, but real social intervention starting in the home.

Hollywood and dancehall are just 10 per cent of the problem. If parents were to take hold of their 90 per cent, then there would be a guaranteed reduction in the crime and COVID-19 numbers. It will work! Try it!

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com