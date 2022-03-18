Stick to the facts, Clovis!

Dear Editor,

Our country is in the middle of a global energy crisis and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has called for a national response to a problem that affects all of us. The JPS has also sought to pre-emptively alert our customers to the potential impact of the crisis on electricity prices.

The Russia-Ukraine war has far-reaching implications for every business. Indeed, several companies have already announced price increases due to the effects of the war.

We note that in his cartoon, published on Friday, March 11, Clovis has chosen to disregard the obvious facts and has represented JPS as seeing the crisis as an opportunity to profit. We have not seen this approach in relation to the response of any other business to the crisis.

It is unacceptable that Clovis should use the platform provided by the Jamaica Observer to perpetuate a false narrative that may have the effect of damaging JPS's reputation in the minds of right-thinking members of society.

Clovis's portrayal of how JPS operates is incorrect and misleading. The fuel charge on electricity bills is what we have to pay to the fuel suppliers. We have no choice. The unfortunate fact is that the price of the fuel our suppliers buy on the world market is increasing. This is the increasing charge customers will see on their bills.

We'd like to remind Clovis and the Observer's readers that JPS is a regulated company. This means that the company's operations are closely scrutinised by the regulator, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR). JPS does not set its own rates, and cannot pass on to customers any cost that is not duly incurred as part of the process of providing electricity.

We find Clovis's misrepresentation of this fact to be inappropriate and deliberately misleading. It is also very disappointing that he is totally insensitive to and dismissive of the gravity of the potential crisis facing the nation.

While we recognise and value freedom of speech, the public interest in this matter — especially in this time of crisis — requires responsible journalism and a high standard of professionalism, skill, and care. This must be balanced against the reputation of people and businesses.

Clovis's position as a cartoon journalist mandates him to maintain this standard and ensure that the public is not misinformed.

Winsome D Callum

Director, communications

Jamaica Public Service

wcallum@jpsco.com