Stop the onslaught on the nation's educators!

Dear Editor,

Crime and violence are now public safety issues for Jamaicans and significant threats to the country's human and economic development.

Studies show that Jamaica is one of the few places in the world where homicides neither declined nor stabilised. Interestingly, there was a slight decline starting in 2009; nonetheless, Jamaica's homicide rate is still ranked the sixth highest in the world, according to the Global Homicide Report (UNODC 2013b).

Recently, I have seen a trend of violent crime being perpetuated against our nation's educators, most of whom are women. These types of violent attacks span robberies to beatings, abductions, and murders.

When a country's low-IQ gangsters start attacking the people who are charged with educating their offsprings, it is a dark day in history. They are attacking the education system and the very teachers who taught them in school.

I really want the Government to put a cap on this high crime rate and stick to its 2016 manifesto. In that 2016 campaign, then Opposition leader, now Prime Minister Andrew Holness promised that we would be able to leave our doors open and feel safe. However, crime is getting out of hand and we feel unsafe in our homes, churches, cars, public spaces, school, and places of work.

I am an educator, a mother, a daughter, and a Jamaican citizen. Trust mi, I feel afraid, scared, hopeless, and unsecured.

The Vision 2030 Jamaica plan proposes that we will be able to realise sustainable goals of safety, and acknowledges that security is a public good that citizens expect the Government to provide. It also promises Jamaicans a safe place to live, work, and grow families. Tell me, who would want to work, live, and grow a family under these economic conditions, coupled with the uncontained rise in crime and violence?

Education and teachers are valuable to Jamaica's economy. The growth and stability of the economy and a skilled and savvy labour force are just some factors that are gravely affected if teachers are unable to efficiently do their jobs. The re-imaging of Jamaica's landscape lies in the hands of educators, but criminal elements are destroying them.

While some of the onslaught on our nation's teachers are a result of domestic issues, it is nevertheless affecting our education system and, by extension, innocent students, family members, co-workers, and law-abiding citizens.

Please, I am begging the violence producers to desist from attacking, robbing, and murdering our teachers. The future of Jamaica is being threatened by your actions.

Please, I am begging the serving Government to implement a solution-driven crime plan and interventions to mitigate the high level of criminality we are combatting as a nation.

Please, I beg of you, provide training, upskilling, parenting skills intervention, community empowerment seminars, employment, and public education campaigns for the unattached youth of our nation.

With the current novel coronavirus pandemic and over 120,000 learners unaccounted for in the online education environment, we will continue to see crime spiralling out of control as some of these disengaged learners will be recruited by gang leaders.

We need to get our “acts together” to find these children and put them back in the school system. This is a hard task as remedial work would have to be done to assess and treat with learning loss. I think we need to nip this in the bud now, as there will be dire consequences in the future for all stakeholders.

Karen McFarlane

Educator

karmac1980.km@gmail.com