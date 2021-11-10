Stop this childish behaviour!

Dear Editor,

Occassionally I get to watch the live broadcast of the sitting of the House and the sitting of the Senate, but if for some reason I do not get to watch live, then thanks to the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) I am able to watch the podcast.

In my judgement the stitting of the Senate is particularly interesting as the debates are usually robust and ideas are fleshed out and senators on both sides come prepared to debate the issues with valid and convincing points.

It is my hope, because hope springs eternal, that the members of the Senate would behave like the adults they are. However, over the past couple of sittings, I have had reason to believe that members of the Senate on the Government side, led by Leader of Government Business Kamina Johnson-Smith, are wont to behave like spoilt high school students.

On five occassions I have watched a group of senators walk out of the Senate when Senator Lambert Brown gets up to make a contribution. I do not know what personal grouse they have with Senator Brown, but the business of the house is not personal. The Leader of Government Business has a duty to remain in the house and listen to the contribution of each and every member.

The cut and thrust of the debates in the Senate can be rough and is sometimes like a blood sport; however, at the end of the day, the business of the people of Jamaica and the laws that are reviewed in that chamber are more important than personal hurt or feelings.

I hope that the next time I am watching the sitting, whether live or the podcast, I will not see this kind of petty behaviour being exhibited by government senators. There is no excuse that can be given for such behavour except that it is disrespectful.

Ralston Chamberlain

Toronto, Ontario

ralston.chamberlain@alum.utoronto.ca