Strengthen JamaicaEye

Commendation must be extended to the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the excellent police work recently, which led to the demise of two of three gunmen allegedly involved in the shooting death of a businessman.

The police displayed professionalism, good coordination, and tactics using technology of the JamaicaEye closed-circuit television network. They responded within minutes and were able to track down the thugs in heavy traffic. The police reportedly exchanged gunfire after they were attacked. Fortunately, no civilian was injured in the shoot-out.

Jamaica could benefit greatly with more investment in this type of technology all across the island. The private sector should come on board to support the Government in these investments which enable the police to do their work more effectively and efficiently, as we saw in this incident.

Business places should install cameras inside and outside their premises to monitor suspicious movement, images can be used to capture criminals more quickly, and this may deter some who might be inclined to become criminals.

Our borders also need improved surveillance to curb illicit import/exports which involve weapons and drugs. Many of the spots are known in communities.

The surge in criminal activities is alarming. Sadly, another business man lost his life in the incident this week on Old Hope Road, which is reportedly linked to extortion demands. This madness must stop, how can businesses that employ people and contribute to our economy flourish with extortion? Many of these criminals are very young men, early 20s. We must be concerned. Government must also place greater emphasis on social intervention initiatives aimed at fostering family life and helping those on the fringe of society. Sports and culture can also be used as a distraction to nurture youth by fostering discipline, respect, teamwork, as well as self-worth and employment. Violence against women must also be addressed from the inner core of the family. This type of antisocial behaviour is learned over time, and it must be nipped in the bud early. Churches and community groups also have important roles to play.

As we saw from this incident, there is hope, but it takes a village led by an able Government and leaders and citizens who recognise that we cannot allow these problems to fester for decades. We must reclaim our country from gangsters and thugs and allow Jamaica to maximise its potential in terms of development and prosperity, which benefits everyone in the end.

