Supply chain crisis not yet front-page news, but…

Each headline-grabbing event in Jamaica tends to be more captivating than the last, hence how easy it is to obscure even critical developments that are often more impactful than the sensational news of the day.

Under the shadow of the latest front-page event — the ill-fated Mr Kevin Smith and his Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries — the global supply chain crisis is a looming threat to the Jamaican economy.

The roll-out of vaccines has caused the novel coronavirus pandemic to ease gradually, but with that has come a massive surge in demand for energy, labour, and transport, notably freight shipping and trucks.

From Liverpool to Los Angeles, Beijing to Berlin, the world is in the vice-like grip of a supply crunch that has led to widespread fears of a bleak Christmas in which consumers might not be able to give or receive the usual Yuletide gifts.

According to US media, a record-breaking flotilla of container ships is waiting off the coast of Los Angeles to unload goods.

With the holiday season approaching, companies across America are bracing for shortages, such as toilet paper, and price rises for everything from artificial Christmas trees and sports goods to Thanksgiving turkeys.

“In China, ports screech to a standstill with even the smallest outbreaks of COVID-19. After Brexit, cargo is piling up at United Kingdom ports because of a scarcity of truckers,” the British Guardian newspaper reported this week.

While there have been shortages of non-basic goods, like canvas for awnings and solar equipment in Jamaica, the noise about the supply chain crisis has not been as loud as warrants such a growing problem.

It is noticeable that our Government has not been very forthcoming about the gloomy development, perhaps preferring to let sleeping dogs lie until it becomes front-page news here.

To its credit, the central bank has acted, wrongly or rightly — only time will tell — in raising its policy interest rate by 100 basis points to 1.50 per cent, after inflation breached the upper limit of the bank's target range of between four and six per cent in August. Currently, inflation is tracking at 6.1 per cent.

It is feared that that increase will have an impact on the economy's growth potential and the Opposition People's National Party is convinced it will hurt poor people most. Bank of Jamaica boss Mr Richard Byles counters that higher inflation hurts poor people more.

His explanation for the interest rate rise goes straight to the supply chain troubles: “The recent significant increases in international commodity prices and shipping costs have had a stronger than expected pass-through to local prices. These increases have contributed to a further rise in inflation expectations, which were already elevated,” he said.

The supply chain problem is largely blamed on the pandemic, but the squeeze is also on from companies trying to replenish inventories and consumers hoarding everyday necessities as the holiday season approaches.

The inevitable price increases have and will continue to reach our shores, given that shipping costs from Asia to the West have pushed the cost of a container from US$2,000 to US$15,000 in some cases, and even as high as US$25,000 in the US.

The Government will need to fight back with lower import duties. Hopefully, they are already ahead of this editorial.