Swift and fearless action required

Dear Editor,

The lush and beautiful parish of Westmoreland, known in its heyday for its burgeoning sugar cane production and other bustling economic activities, is now conspicuously stifled and destabilised by the reins of crime.

This highly precarious situation, which visibly plagues and erodes the very fabric of this parish, should undoubtedly be of national concern.

Westmoreland and St James are reported as recording among the highest statistics of murders and shootings across the island over many years, and has continued this upward trend, reporting even higher crime rates since the beginning of the year.

Chiefly, I was dumbfounded, and might I add flabbergasted, to have recently learnt via a report in the Jamaica Observer entitled 'No new street lights in more than 10 years'.

The article states that street lamps have not been installed in Westmoreland for at least 10 years. Westmoreland is one of the largest parishes on the island, and is being crippled on a daily basis by surging crime rates despite the great fortitude displayed by its residents.

Given the crime statistics, how is this even possible? It is a well-known fact that darkness yields dysfunctional and criminal activities.

The report also highlights the failure of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to expeditiously address the mounting concerns and requests so greater clarity can be shed on the matter at hand. The high level of inefficient, nonchalant, and sluggish customer service provided by the JPS to the parish is utterly dissatisfying and should be urgently remedied.

Additionally, the positive relationship between the economic downturn and the increasing level of crimes within the parish has resulted in the collapse of the sugar industry, which was once the very backbone of Westmoreland's economy.

With huge losses being absorbed by factories over the years due to illegal burning of acres of sugar cane, lack of skilled talent, among other factors, this ailing industry is simply not able to withstand the blows meted out.

Alternatives to sugar should promptly be explored to motivate young adults to invest in other lucrative agricultural/economic interests that will encourage weaning from criminal activities, instant gratification, and deviant behaviour.

The key here is to grasp the real challenges faced by residents so sustainable progress can be achieved.

Unequivocally, every strategy must be implemented in very short order to reduce the heightening of criminal activities within the parish. The institution of states of emergency (SOE) in tandem with other measures should be explored once again to curb this deteriorating state of affairs.

For how long will we sit by and observe this baleful influence devour and threaten the equilibrium of the parish? It has simply become too brazen, with scant regard for human lives.

There is a colossal, uncontained crisis taking place at the western point of the island, and it can no longer be subdued or ignored. The time is indeed ripe to proceed with swift and fearless action.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com