Taking the vaccination programme to communities a good shot

It took the Government long enough, but finally there appears to be an acceptance that support for any programme that needs public buy-in to succeed requires influence from the ground.

Ironically, that is the system traditionally utilised by politicians to garner votes — pounding the pavement in every nook and cranny of the island, utilising the skills of respected people in communities to influence non-partisan voters, supplemented by the group structure established by both major political parties.

No one can challenge the effectiveness of that system, as long as it is well-oiled. That is why we have repeatedly, in this space, advocated its use in tackling many of the burning issues facing the country.

When one adds to that a properly planned and executed campaign across all media platforms, what will emerge is a highly informed populace armed with credible information to make decisions in their own and the country's best interest.

The current Government therefore earns a court bow for finally deciding to adopt a more community-based approach to its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

According to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, the Government has listened to the criticisms of its vaccination communication strategy and made adjustments.

As such the Administration will mobilise elected representatives, as well as church and community leaders to help inform Jamaicans about the efficacy of the available COVID-19 vaccine.

Those leaders, as Dr Tufton pointed out on Monday during the prime minister's news briefing on the new COVID-19 measures, would be better able to address concerns, queries, and suspicions.

What the Government needs to ensure, though, is that the individuals who will be asked to endorse and promote the programme are well-informed themselves and are not merely reciting lines given to them. For those individuals hold positions of trust in their respective communities, and if that trust is somehow damaged it will be extremely difficult to be regained.

Taking the vaccines into communities is also a good move, as there are many Jamaicans who probably would have already taken the jab had they been able to travel to any of the large vaccination blitz centres.

The Administration should also look at the feasibility of dispatching mobile units to the hinterlands to complement the community-based intervention, especially given what Dr Tufton said were “encouraging signs” from a pilot conducted recently.

On reflection, the country should not have been at this point today. We accept that the scale of the novel coronavirus pandemic hit us very hard and, with a health system that was, at best, plodding, the blow has been crushing. That is among the reasons we have been advocating that the Ministry of Health and Wellness engage in forward planning and set about using the current crisis to comprehensively build out our medical infrastructure.

Outside of the fact that doing so will significantly improve the provision of health care to our people, it will set us on a path of preparedness for the next pandemic.

This crisis provides us with an opportunity to do things that, before now, we never thought possible. Anyone who ignores that opportunity should consider him/herself devoid of moral worth and, thereby, undeserving of public support.