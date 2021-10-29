Targeting antisocial behaviour

An ally to Jamaica's alarming crime rate is the high level of antisocial behaviour manifested in all sorts of ways.

We are taken down this road by the report in this newspaper yesterday that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is spending large sums each year to repair buses damaged by stone-throwing vandals.

We are told that it costs the JUTC between $700,000 and $850,000 to repair each bus that is damaged by stone throwers.

The JUTC says that between January 2018 and this month there have been 311 such incidents of vandalism. Damage to windscreens is especially prevalent.

There were 99 cases reported in 2018 — the highest for any year over the near four-year period. With two months to go before the close of 2021, there were 54 reported cases of buses being damaged by stone throwers.

Damage is one thing. But obviously passengers and bus crews are in harm's way.

The JUTC says that as recently as last week a bus driver was hit on the shoulder by a stone, resulting in minor injury. Some injuries have been more serious, such as in 2018 when a passenger was hit over the right eye.

What would cause someone to throw stones at a bus?

No doubt, in some cases, it involves the targeting of someone in the vehicle — whether worker or passenger — as a result of some disagreement or slight, real or imagined.

However, we don't need mind experts and mental health specialists to tell us that, in many cases, such behaviour is the product of a sense of worthlessness — people without hope, many without education or useful skill, acting out their frustration and anger against the 'system', symbolised by a publicly-owned vehicle.

Jamaicans have heard since childhood that the “devil finds work for idle hands”. Without doubt, high unemployment contributes to such destructive behaviour.

What's to be done?

The JUTC tells us that it is continuing to “engage the police”, as well as offer rewards for information under the Crime Stop programme. And it is “again appealing to the public to report these incidents…”

Here's the rub: Many people who would not knowingly break the law — who consider themselves to be good citizens — have bought into the highly antisocial 'informer fi dead' culture. Once they are not directly affected, such individuals turn a blind eye to wrongdoing and criminality, without recognising that they themselves are being antisocial and self-defeating.

It seems to us that, just as is the case with major crimes afflicting the society, there is no quick fix to antisocial behaviour.

There needs to be culture change. That requires unrelenting education from the cradle onwards to stimulate civic pride and responsibility. That's one reason the society must find its way back to face-to-face school amid COVID-19.

Beyond school, embedding of that take-charge, responsible quality which will help to minimise antisocial behaviour and crime — and ultimately lead to a more progressive, united, prosperous Jamaica — requires thorough organisation, socialisation, and training at the grass-roots, community level. The aim must be to help people to help themselves, their community, and society, in every respect.

As we have said repeatedly in this space, there is no other way.