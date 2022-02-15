Teach children to be peaceful

Dear Editor,

The aggression in our society, as evidenced by the behaviour on our roads, along with the high level of violence, should generally make us stop and ponder what has gone wrong in our country.

It is said, “As a man thinketh so is he.” Our behaviour is linked to our thought processes.

With our horrendous murder rate we ought to stop and consider how to get our people to be more thoughtful, peaceful, kind, and gentle. This is now a good time as we are giving thought to the transformation of our education sector. That transformation ought to begin with the recognition that as human beings we all have a bent towards evil; we have to be trained in doing what is good and right.

What efforts, therefore, are being made to train our children in the ways of peace, gentleness, and kindness? Are we helping our children to be able to distinguish right from wrong and to have an appreciation for things which are good?

When I was a primary school student, every morning we had to repeat a memory gem, one of which was “labour for learning before you grow old for learning is better than silver and gold…” In addition to these memory gems we had to learn portions of Bible stories. In those days, Bible knowledge, not religious studies, was taught. We were taught that actions had consequences in the now and the hereafter.

In our present day, individuals evidently no longer have a fear of the living God. So, while the country is financially better off than when I was a child, socially we are worse off. We have cars, cellphones and Wi-Fi, but we have lost something precious. And, instead of education helping us to become better people, we are in danger of producing more violent and educated criminals.

Dare I then suggest that it may be that some of the answers for the future are to be found in researching the strategies which worked in the past?

Shirley Richards

sprichards82@yahoo.com