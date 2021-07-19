Teachers and students are now reaping the real benefits of technology in education

Dear Editor,

I think we can all agree that the novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted our economy negatively, but everything is about perspective. I think we should change the way we look at the pandemic's influence on our nation.

Over the years, the influence of technology has risen dramatically and is now a part of our everyday lives — technology is the future.

With the advent of the pandemic, the world went into a panic and stood still because physical gatherings and social contact were suspended. For a brief moment, churches, businesses, sports, education, and many other sectors were affected. But, I would like to look closely at education.

Before the pandemic, many schools were underequipped with simple technology such as functioning desktop computers and proper Internet connectivity. Now that we are living in “smarter” times, the need to be digitally savvy and always connected has shot through the roof. So, teachers and students have come to be more aware of technology and just how productive it is and how it saves time for teachers and makes learning easier for students. Digital literacy now supersedes the typical information technology curriculum being taught in schools.

Many corporate brands have really embraced the importance of technology in schools and have jumped in to help. With the closure of schools since March 2020, the shift to online learning modalities has amplified the need for greater access to computers, tablets, smart software, and Internet connection. This ongoing problem has moved to the fore and is getting the attention it needs.

Notably, the Flow Foundation has had far-reaching input, with various initiatives across the country.

Its Skills for the Future Programme, where individuals and entrepreneurs are taught digital and data literacy, is critical to our survival and digital future. After three months, students receive certificates and become certified in the respective areas.

Recently, the foundation donated 30 tablets to Bethlehem Primary and Infant School in St Elizabeth. The institution is said to have been in dire need of the devices as the school's administration highlighted that they only received a 50 per cent turnout of the school's population for online classes due to a lack of tablets.

Already we have seen the negative effects on these children as many have experienced learning loss. Kudos to the Flow Foundation for stepping in when they did. Just imagine how many other schools could be in this same situation. Children are our future and if they are not properly educated we will have greater problems in the future.

Claude McPherson

mcphersonclaude32@gmail.com