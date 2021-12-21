Dear Editor,

I feel compelled to write to you to big up First Global Bank as they have taken banking to a higher level.

Having come into the banking system not so long ago, they have caused the two major banks in Jamaica to look like they don't know what they are about.

A few days ago I used my First Global Bank card at a business outlet to make a purchase, and while I was doing the transaction my phone beeped. When I looked at the phone I was shocked to see a text message asking me if I had done a tranaction at said business outlet, with instructions to ignore the text if I was, but to reply if I wasn't.

Now, to me, this is the bank for the future. Why can't the two big banks put something like that in place. Do you know how useful this would be in preventing thieves from having access to funds from stolen cards or card information as after the first try the card owners would be notified and given the opportunity to block future transactions?

This is what all banks should be doing to protect their customers.

If I had control over where my pension was banked I would move it and all my business to First Global Bank. I am hoping that the Government will soon authorise First Global to accept pension payments from the Accountant General's Department.

Thanks, First Global.

Daniel Williams

djwilliams.jm67@gmail.com