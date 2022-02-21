The bigger picture surrounding the FLA quarrel

IN 2017, as allegations swirled about what was described as widespread corruption in the issuing of gun licences by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), this newspaper described the situation as “extremely frightening”.

The situation now, with serious charges and countercharges, is perhaps just as frightening.

Of note, the two personalities most in the news for trading allegations — Mr Shane Dalling, CEO of the FLA; and Mr Dennis Meadows, a former deputy chairman of the FLA — have a history of close ties with the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

There is talk of court action as both men say their character and integrity have been soiled.

Not surprisingly, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is having its say, with former minister of national security and current Opposition spokesman Mr Peter Bunting calling — not for the first time — for the removal of Mr Dalling and completion of an investigation into alleged wrongdoings at the FLA.

Mr Dalling, among much else, says special interest groups, including some firearm dealers, are targeting him because of steps, he says he is taking, to eliminate corruption — in the process cutting profit margins.

This newspaper is aware there have been previous probes of the FLA's operations, but we believe the current situation cries out for a thorough, independent investigation with the chips being allowed to fall where they may.

Beyond that, back in 2017, Mr Meadows, who was also the subject of allegations then, called on the Government to give “due consideration to the thought of removing the FLA from direct political control”. His reasoning at the time was that the agency was “often the target of political mischief aimed at scoring narrow political points”.

The scoring of political points aside, de-politicisation not just of the FLA but all public sector bodies would blend well with that admirable initiative of Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke to have board members appointed on the basis of core competencies, above other considerations.

We all know that, up to now, political affiliation has come strongly into the picture when such appointments are made.

We are told that there are approximately 146 public bodies, in addition to another 54 self-financing public bodies, managing hundreds of billions of dollars annually. No wonder there have been myriad allegations of corruption, graft, and barefaced thievery in relation to a number of these organisations down the years. Crucially, such allegations are not restricted to talk of individuals lining pockets. We have often heard suggestions that money has been siphoned off to fund political campaigns.

Back in December, relevant proposed legislation to remedy the situation — The Public Bodies Management and Accountability (Nomination, Selection and Appointment to Boards) Regulations, piloted by Dr Clarke — was approved in the House of Representatives.

We are pleased that Opposition Leader Mark Golding and Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson have given full support to Dr Clarke's initiative to bring a high level of professionalism, integrity, transparency, accountability, and participatory democracy to the appointment of public boards.

Also, we join Prime Minister Andrew Holness's ringing endorsement — proclaiming that what's needed now is “to minimise, if not take out, the politics out of governance in public administration”.