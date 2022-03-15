The budgetary exercise may be boring but let's not turn it into a circus

To break the tedium of the annual budget exercise, the presenters in recent years have been endeavouring to add colour and drama, apparently in the hope of attracting more listeners from among those who usually find the whole thing too boring.

While this is understandable, it is necessary to caution Government and Opposition presenters against sacrificing important budgetary details for something that risks coming across as an act in a circus meant to entertain more than inform.

The real danger is that Jamaicans could be lulled into complacency at a time when it is critical to be fully engaged in understanding the uncertainties and preparing for what is to come during this war between Russia and Ukraine.

Budget presenters on the Government side are known for attempting to keep up public confidence at all costs, which means portraying calm and control, by emphasising any positives — even when the reality experienced by the majority of Jamaicans may be different.

For example, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke spent precious little time talking about how higher gas prices are likely to impact Jamaica and what the Government would be doing in response.

On the Opposition side, the impression usually given is that nothing good can come out of Nazareth and everything the Government does is a disaster, the inevitable message being you need to put us in power at the next general election.

For example, Mr Julian Robinson, the Opposition spokesman on finance, criticised the $9,000 minimum wage and called for a $12,000 threshold, knowing fully well that the large number of people who employ household helpers from their salaries would likely have to cut them at that higher rate.

At this time, the public policy debate should be focused on the possible fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the implications of the conflict and the sanctions imposed on Russia for Jamaica.

Prices of nearly all basic goods — which had already begun to soar before the war — are about to spiral even further, with no clear indication as to how high, because the conflict will affect world grain prices and supplies, as well as shipping and logistics. Russia is one of the largest exporters of oil while Ukraine is one of the large exporters of wheat.

Increases in the price of gasoline have already started and the country should brace for an increase in electricity prices that the Jamaica Public Service cannot escape. The through-pass from gasoline and electricity price increases will find its way to every good and service produced in Jamaica.

The prime minister, in his contribution to the 2022-23 Budget presentation, can join Mr Robinson in advocating dropping the duty on solar energy inputs, such as batteries and inverters. Otherwise, poor people who need it the most will not be able to make the investment. Enough of the lip service to solar energy.

Nobody can predict how long the war will go on and how it will end. No point in saying its impact will not be as bad as the novel coronavirus pandemic. No point in trumpeting that, “Wi little but wi tallawah.”

No need to panic, but no point in procrastinating either. It's wiser making the necessary preparations, starting now.