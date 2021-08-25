The data supports Rev Miller

Dear Editor,

Reverend Al Miller's warning against administering COVID-19 vaccines to children as published in the Jamaica Observer on August 23, 2021 is supported by the current data.

There is currently no dataset that provides a rationale for the use of an “experimental” vaccine on our children, regardless of its apparent safety and efficacy.

Children are routinely vaccinated with a very specific aim — to prevent the child from contracting and transmitting an illness that poses significant risk of morbidity and mortality to the child and general population, including unborn children. Examples of such diseases that cause significant morbidity and mortality in children include polio, rubella, measles, mumps, and pneumococcal meningitis — COVID-19 cannot be included in this category for several reasons.

The available COVID-19 data from “model” countries such as the US, UK, Italy, India, and Israel show that hospitalisations and deaths among individuals below the age of 20 account for less than one per cent of cases.

The Jamaican statistics presented by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, during a press conference on August 19, 2021, showed that there were no COVID-19 deaths in the under-18 age group since the third wave of the pandemic, which is associated with the Delta variant. The CMO also showed that the under-18s have accounted for less than 15 per cent of all confirmed cases thus far. This means COVID-19 poses a minuscule statistical risk to this age group.

Then there is the question of the efficacy of the vaccines in preventing individuals from contracting and transmitting the infection. With Israel achieving over 60 per cent vaccination of its population, yet seeing over 6o per cent of their severely ill COVID-19 patients being fully vaccinated ( https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/nearly-60-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-israel-fully-vaccinated-study-finds.html ), it is irrefutable that these vaccines do not prevent the infection.

Additionally, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update on the Delta variant published on August 19, 2021 stated that, “The Delta variant seems to produce the same high amount of virus in both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people.” ( https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/delta-variant.html)

The above, I believe, eliminate any rationale for administering the COVID-19 vaccines to children, especially at this time when the supply is critically limited relative to the demand. In this context, the inclusion of children in the vaccination schedule can be deemed as a misuse of scarce resources, even as our hospitals burst at the seams with adults admitted for the same disease.

Give the limited vaccines we have to the age group which accounts for the greatest risk and the most hospitalisations — the adults!

Delbert Robinson

delbertjnr@gmail.com