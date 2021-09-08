The dichotomy of the land

The dichotomy of the landWednesday, September 08, 2021
Dear Editor,
Tourists visiting Jamaica for the first time are often en route to confront the two greatest contradictions in life.
After disembarking an aeroplane or a cruse ship, which visitor would not be enthralled by the blue, rejoicing sky bubbling over the rich and verdant hills? Who would be unmoved by the lively Caribbean Sea, mirroring the radiance of the brilliant blue skies as it dumps exploding waves over frothy rocks?
Whose heart would not smile at the aroma of jerked pork being transported on blue ropes of spicy smoke or the sweet smell of ackee and salted fish simmering, where white clouds curl around the native scent of roasting breadfruits? Or the robust flavour of the Blue Mountain coffee as true as the land itself?
Whose heart would be unmoved by the heart-throbbing sound of reggae music, as exhilarating as the Jamaican white overproof rum or ignore the rich and rustic Jamaican expressions?
Yet, whose heart could remain dormant at the news of a woman being quartered like an animal and her head later found floating in a river? Who can remain unsuspicious of the natives who prey on others and are bent on trading a six for a nine? Who can be anything but defeated by the promotion of guns over work and reconciliation.
Who can be but devastated by the daily increase in cruelty to women, men, and children.
How do you sell beauty when ugly is heavy and overpowering the scales? How do you serve up ugly on a platter of fertile beauty?
Homer Sylvester
Mount Vernon, New York
