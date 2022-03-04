Dear Editor,

When poor people cry, your heart simply dies.

The Ray Ray Market saga has been a very critical and practical aspect of how the poor man bleeds from his eyes to see the great destruction they have had to endure.

Vexation of spirit arises when we witness the great injustices endured by the underprivileged in their search for true sanity and success. How could one in their right mind try to undermine people with so few resources and feel they have done something to uplift their fellow men?

If anyone knows who these evil fellows are, don't hail them and call them friends, because they are true enemies of the State?

I am concerned about those who already have not been doing well due to the pandemic and have been dealt this grave injustice out of nowhere.

How can we be better servants of our people than to come out and tell the relevant authorities what we know? Most of these people are at the end of their ropes because the wicked get stronger. These violence producers are having a field day committing atrocious acts, while the hard-working peasants are on bended knees with no one to cry to.

Many people in high places are also alleged to be prime contributors to the violence, but have eluded the security forces constantly.

But just you mark the path of the righteous, because their steps are sure. Never envy them because their deeds have been under God's constant protection from the evil that men do.

To advocate for the common man is the most joyful experience any human can endure.

Paris Taylor

paristaylor82@hotmail.com