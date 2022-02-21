The FLA is not the problem

Dear Editor,

There have been various utterances over the past few years by Shane Dalling, CEO of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), alluding to his ongoing efforts to root out alleged corrupt practices at the agency. These utterances culminated earlier this week with a press conference at which he presented his most damning allegations and evidence to date.

Dalling's recent pronouncements are indeed very, very alarming and serious. These allegations (and evidence as presented by Dalling) against past board members, management, and staff deserve the most urgent and rigorous investigation by Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and any other relevant or interested parties.

People who breach the trust and confidence of the office they hold by corrupt practices — especially public officials — must be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the various CEOs and staff over the years of its inception have been put in a no-win situation. I submit that whatever problems that may have existed (or still exists) at the FLA are only partially due to mismanagement and staff at the organisation. More importantly, I believe they are simply the product of an inherently flawed system.

They have been tasked with administering a policy based solely on subjectivity and discretion. And, as we all know, subjectivity and discretion varies from person to person and opens the door for greed, nepotism, and corruption.

People with ill intent will always try to persuade another if they believe that person has the power to make a favourable decision. And the reverse is also true — a person who has the power to make a favourable decision can easily abuse that power and exploit it to their personal benefit.

The current policy guiding the issuing of firearm licences in Jamaica is called a may-issue policy. That is, successive ministers of national security and the Firearm Licensing Authority have set out a series of criteria (as contained in the Firearms Act) which helps to guide their decision so that they may issue a firearm licence.

Some of the criteria contained in the Firearms Act are very clear, but there are also criteria which are ambiguous or open to wide interpretation. And so, in the end, it is the ambiguities that make the decision to issue a firearm licence a subjective one.

Regardless of what anyone would care to admit, there are still elements of elitism and classism in our society. And, sadly, it still guides many of our official policies, including the issuing of firearm licences. The current policy of the Government is that legal ownership of a firearm is a privilege — anything that is privileged cannot be equally distributed.

Therefore, the problem cannot be fixed by simply replacing people. It is the policy which guides the system that needs to be fixed. The Government can easily draft a clear, objective, and unambiguous set of guidelines that will allow for “shall issue” of firearm licences. That is, once the applicant meets these criteria, they shall be issued with a firearm licence.

When the subjectivity and ambiguity are removed so, too, is the opportunity for corruption!

Now let's see if the government really wants to fix this problem of firearm licenses!

Sheldon Neil

sheldon@goodwilltucker.com